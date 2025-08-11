Wall Street Zen Downgrades Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to Hold

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $194.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.47 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $454,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,345.36. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

