Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsway Financial Services
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.