Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 32,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $458,394.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 481,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,256.30. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 697 shares of company stock worth $10,003 in the last three months. 54.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

