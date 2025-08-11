Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 46,594 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,594 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 525,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,532 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $5,104,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $6,027,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

