711 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $313.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $223.82 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

