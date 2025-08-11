Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,201 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7,367.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,671,000 after buying an additional 1,114,205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,115,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8,704.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after buying an additional 816,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,351,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,465,000 after buying an additional 760,711 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $96.85 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

In other Nasdaq news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at $829,742.55. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,409 shares of company stock worth $2,887,839 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

