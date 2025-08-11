Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $174,329,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $139,869,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 220.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,910,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.94 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

