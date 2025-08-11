Macquarie Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $37.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Macquarie from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDEN. Truist Financial downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $666.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 543,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,484,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,818,000 after acquiring an additional 53,582 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

