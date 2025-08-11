Evercore ISI Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $78.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.65. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

