Full House Resorts’ (FLL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Full House Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.67. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 104.41% and a negative net margin of 13.75%.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

In related news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 203,523 shares in the company, valued at $691,978.20. The trade was a 14.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLL. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Articles

