Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $6.18 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Epsilon Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 74,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $556,713.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,694,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,631,419.20. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

