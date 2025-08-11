JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of JFrog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on shares of JFrog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

JFrog stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $586,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,915. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,337,796.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,996,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,195,464.84. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

