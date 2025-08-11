Reviewing Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) and PETROTEQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and PETROTEQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and PETROTEQ ENERGY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -68.50% -11.57% PETROTEQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PETROTEQ ENERGY shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PETROTEQ ENERGY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Prairie Operating has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROTEQ ENERGY has a beta of 262.66, suggesting that its share price is 26,166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prairie Operating and PETROTEQ ENERGY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 1 4 0 2.80 PETROTEQ ENERGY 0 0 0 0 0.00

Prairie Operating presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.74%. Given Prairie Operating’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than PETROTEQ ENERGY.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prairie Operating and PETROTEQ ENERGY”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $21.53 million 6.64 -$40.91 million ($3.00) -1.09 PETROTEQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PETROTEQ ENERGY has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Prairie Operating beats PETROTEQ ENERGY on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

About PETROTEQ ENERGY

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

