Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Evercore ISI

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,535,000 after buying an additional 617,384 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,225,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,922,000 after purchasing an additional 876,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,281,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 362,314 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.