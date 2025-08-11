Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

