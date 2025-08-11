Financial Comparison: Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Financial and Southern Banc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $225.94 million 3.39 $43.26 million $1.43 15.73 Southern Banc $10.60 million 0.86 $1.60 million $1.56 7.21

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 15.22% 7.34% 0.90% Southern Banc 9.99% 7.75% 1.02%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage Financial and Southern Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 0.00

Heritage Financial presently has a consensus target price of $27.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 23.02%. Given Heritage Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Southern Banc on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. It also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and provides objective advice from trusted advisers. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

About Southern Banc

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.