Reviewing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Radioio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Radioio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -2.15% -2.59% -1.12% Radioio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 3 9 2 2.93 Radioio 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and Radioio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $23.81, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Radioio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Radioio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.68 billion 2.59 -$184.51 million ($0.20) -113.75 Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Radioio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Summary

Bilibili beats Radioio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Radioio

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

