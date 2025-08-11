Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £142.92 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton bought 9 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,588 ($21.35) per share, with a total value of £142.92 ($192.15).
Graham Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, Graham Charlton bought 9 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,815 ($24.40) per share, with a total value of £163.35 ($219.62).
Softcat Price Performance
LON SCT opened at GBX 1,587 ($21.34) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,708.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,655.07. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,427 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,960 ($26.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
