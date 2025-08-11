Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $168,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE WPC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

