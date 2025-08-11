Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Williams-Sonoma worth $170,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $199.68 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.03.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

