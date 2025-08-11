Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on C. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7%

Citigroup stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

