Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $255,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $124,253,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Corning by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,869,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Corning by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3,441.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,190,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corning by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,875 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,804.98. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at $52,757,941.05. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,484 shares of company stock worth $12,813,804 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 1.7%

Corning stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

