Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $174,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in United Rentals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

United Rentals stock opened at $858.99 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $903.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $780.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

