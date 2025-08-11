Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.06. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $177.59 and a fifty-two week high of $269.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $1,692,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,314.40. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,711,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,708,000 after acquiring an additional 273,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,728,000 after acquiring an additional 138,034 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 748,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

