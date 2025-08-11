391 Shares in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 518,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MSCI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

NYSE MSCI opened at $546.73 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $562.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

