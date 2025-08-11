Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases New Shares in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $914.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $888.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $774.20. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $945.87. The company has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

