Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:WD opened at $80.95 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $319.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

