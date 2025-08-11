Wall Street Zen Downgrades Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) to Sell

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of VIST opened at $42.60 on Friday. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.60). Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $610.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,341 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,575,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,392,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 568,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 550,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

