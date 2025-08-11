Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys New Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SCHW opened at $97.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.40. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,016 shares of company stock worth $29,341,433. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

