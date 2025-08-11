Reviewing Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Stabilis Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$5.06 million N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions $73.29 million 1.15 $4.60 million $0.04 113.13

Stabilis Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Snow Lake Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions 1.28% 1.35% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Snow Lake Resources and Stabilis Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stabilis Solutions has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.19%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Snow Lake Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

