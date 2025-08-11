Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) vs. BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Head to Head Comparison

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lion and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion 5.04% 6.81% 4.44% BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.76% 31.98% 8.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion 0 0 0 0 0.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club 0 9 10 0 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lion and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as reported by MarketBeat.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.60%. Given BJ’s Wholesale Club’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Wholesale Club is more favorable than Lion.

Volatility & Risk

Lion has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion and BJ’s Wholesale Club”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion $2.73 billion 1.13 $139.90 million $0.51 21.96 BJ’s Wholesale Club $20.50 billion 0.70 $534.42 million $4.30 25.16

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than Lion. Lion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Wholesale Club, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats Lion on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion

(Get Free Report)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products. It offers antipyretic analgesics, eye drops and eye care products, cold medicines, gargles, cold relief products, topical anti-inflammatory analgesics, antidiarrheal and gastrointestinal medicines, health tonic drinks and vitamin supplements, acne and anti-drowsiness medicines, and dermatologic agents. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, such as laundry detergent, delicate detergent, prewash treatment, stain remover, bleach, and fabric softener; clothing care products; household cleaners; kitchen cleanup products comprises dishwashing detergents and antibacterial and deodorizing products; and food preparation products. Further, it provides health and beauty food products consisting of supplements and health tonic drinks; specialty chemicals, and chemical products, include rubber processing and additive agents, mandrel release agents, fatty acid methyl esters, plant-based electrical insulating oils, concrete admixtures, surfactants, and cosmetics ingredients, as well as electro-conductive carbon black and pressure-sensitive adhesives; pet supplies; and gift and special-order products. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

