NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.8333.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. NAPCO Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

