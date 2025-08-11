Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $72.22

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.2222.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 2,131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

