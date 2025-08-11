ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys New Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Wix.com from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wix.com from $276.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.26.

WIX opened at $122.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $121.84 and a 1 year high of $247.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

