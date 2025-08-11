Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) vs. CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) Critical Survey

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining 13.06% 14.38% 8.78% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coeur Mining and CD International Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 0 6 3 3.33 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus price target of $9.7857, indicating a potential downside of 16.00%. Given CD International Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CD International Enterprises is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and CD International Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $1.05 billion 7.10 $58.90 million $0.37 31.49 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats CD International Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People’s Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

