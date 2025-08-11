Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.1111.

AESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

In other news, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 7,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $92,890.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,700. The trade was a 233.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 9,635 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 572,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,671.86. This represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $43,614,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,352 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $18,844,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $17,840,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

