Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.3571.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company had revenue of $398.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,881.63. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $554,151.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 270,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,942.20. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,149 shares of company stock worth $1,901,766. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 24.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,402,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 468,936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1,394.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

