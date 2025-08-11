Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial by 637.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.1%

RF opened at $24.92 on Monday. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.