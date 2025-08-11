Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $504,000 in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ashland by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 148,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ashland by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.86%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

