Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SW. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 37.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 329,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 914,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 126,514 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 69.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.3%

SW stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 260.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

