ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EMO opened at $47.60 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 910.0%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

