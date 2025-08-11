Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 127,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,003,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after buying an additional 149,210 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 106.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 36.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:SW opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.06. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

