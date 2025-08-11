Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE ADM opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

