NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 673,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 115,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 37.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,747,000 after buying an additional 174,746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NiSource by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,316,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after buying an additional 41,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 420,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

