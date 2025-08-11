18,650 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 125,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GDV opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 637.0%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

