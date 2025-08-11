Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$32.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.44.

BDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$34.50 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$29.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$17.52 and a 1-year high of C$32.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

