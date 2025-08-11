Reviewing Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) & UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN)

Volatility and Risk

Acacia Research has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 29.52, meaning that its share price is 2,852% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Research and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research -2.60% 1.33% 1.00% UMC -1,446.15% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acacia Research and UMC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research $122.31 million 2.56 -$36.06 million ($0.06) -54.17 UMC N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

UMC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acacia Research.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Acacia Research shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Acacia Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acacia Research beats UMC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon. Acacia operates its businesses based on three key principles of people, process, and performance and has built a management team with demonstrated expertise in research, transactions and execution, and operations and management.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

