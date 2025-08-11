ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) versus TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) Critical Contrast

Volatility & Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of TransEnterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and TransEnterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A TransEnterix $8.53 million 2.51 -$154.20 million ($4.22) -0.04

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and TransEnterix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ReShape Lifesciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransEnterix.

Summary

TransEnterix beats ReShape Lifesciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

