Hyperion DeFi (HYPD) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) is one of 422 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hyperion DeFi to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperion DeFi -62,238.41% N/A -316.90% Hyperion DeFi Competitors -14,816.17% 40.80% -32.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperion DeFi $60,000.00 -$49.82 million -0.13 Hyperion DeFi Competitors $155.98 million -$11.44 million -57.03

Analyst Ratings

Hyperion DeFi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperion DeFi. Hyperion DeFi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyperion DeFi and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperion DeFi 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hyperion DeFi Competitors 859 2224 4772 58 2.51

Hyperion DeFi currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 73.19%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Hyperion DeFi’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperion DeFi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Hyperion DeFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Hyperion DeFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hyperion DeFi has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperion DeFi’s peers have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperion DeFi peers beat Hyperion DeFi on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperion DeFi Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

