Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 654 ($8.79) and last traded at GBX 654 ($8.79), with a volume of 92806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.79).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 618.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 590.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £585.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.75.
The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.
