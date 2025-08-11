923 Shares in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 471.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Pool by 790.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $305.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.57 and a 200-day moving average of $315.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

